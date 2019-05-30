Arsenal star, Granit Xhaka, has lashed out at the club’s fans following their 1-4 defeat to Chelsea in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday.

Concise News understands that that was the Gunners only chance of making it to the Champions League next season after missing out on the top four in the domestic front.

The loss led to massive criticism of the players by Arsenal fans.

However, Xhaka has slammed the fans for their criticisms, saying everyone was hurt by the defeat.

“I don’t care what the people speak about us on social media, about the players,” he told TalkSPorts after the game.

“We know which qualities we have, we know how it is, and this is important for us, not about social media and what they write and what they speak.

“A lot of people, they speak too much. It’s not only about the fans, it’s about us as well.

“We are of course disappointed. If you lose a final you cannot be happy.

“All the Arsenal fans, the players, the club, everyone. It was a big chance for us.”

He admitted that “We didn’t come in the top four in the Premier League. We had a second chance today. If you don’t take the chance, you’re in the Europa League.

“I think we played very well in the first half. We had a good chance in the first half. They scored early in the second half, then after we opened the game too fast, I think.

“With 45 minutes you have a chance to come back but after one then two nil it’s game over.”