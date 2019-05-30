The management of embattled Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has released his new single titled ‘Why,’ Concise News understands.

In ‘Why,’ produced by OluwajBeats, Naira Marley says he wants to have some fun today even if it costs him money.

The rapper has been in the custody of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over charges tied to alleged internet fraud.

The EFCC filed 11 counts bordering on fraud and cybercrime against the ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ crooner at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

But Marley pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, ordered that the hip-hop star be remanded in the EFCC custody until Thursday, May 30, when the court would resume to hear his bail application.

You can listen to the song below: