Nigeria’s anti-graft commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested the immediate Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his wife Gerald.

According to SaharaReporters, the anti-graft commission stormed his residence and made the arrest and also sealed his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

Okorocha had on Wednesday predicted his arrest while warning that he will fight back at all plans to silence him.

Recall that the immediate governor had issued a stern warning to the new administration of the state not to “fight him politically”.

Okorocha said this while speaking before handing over to Emeka Ihedioha as new Governor of Imo State.

He said, “As I walk out of this government house, let no on fight me and I will not fight anybody.

“When you remove this seal of governance off my face, you will see the real Rochas. The real Rochas is still asleep, if not bigger than the governor, so let no one fight me and I will not fight anybody.”

The ex-Governor of Imo alleged that there is an ongoing conspiracy to arrest and try him.

“Why I say so is there seems to be a gang up and conspiracy to hold me down politically but I don’t think they can hold me down politically because what God has ordained must surely come to pass. I will leave you for good and I will wish you well,” Okorocha stated.

There has been an ongoing power tussle between Okorocha and Ihedioha since the latter won the 2019 governorship election of the state ahead of the immediate governor’s son-in-law who is also his preferred candidate, Uche Nwosu.