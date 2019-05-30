Ned Nwoko who is a husband to actress Regina Daniels has donated N20m as scholarship during a Children’s Day carnival in Delta State, Concise News reports.

The carnival was held at Agbor in Delta State with several artistes including Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Zlatan, MC Galaxy, Gordons, I Go Dye, Shortcut, Chinedu Ikedieze, among others present at the event.

Concise News gathered that the N20m was a pledge made by Ned Nwoko to 20 first class students in Delta state.

During the presentation, he vowed to continue his support for the education of children in the state and country at large.

The event drew children from several parts of the South-South state.