The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from a congratulatory message from South-east Governors Forum to President Muhammadu Buhari on his inauguration.

The Forum chaired by Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, also has in its fold, Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Emeka Ihedioha, the newly inaugurated governor of Imo state.

Apart from Obiano who is a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), all other four governors were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting to the message placed in a national daily by the forum, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan told Vanguard that regardless of the interpretations being directed at the advertorial, the PDP stands with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his quest to regain his stolen mandate.

He noted that the case in the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal was between Atiku, the PDP and APC.

He said: “The matter which our candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar took to the tribunal has the backing of the PDP. We are irrevocably committed to retrieving our stolen mandate but as for the congratulatory message, I can tell you that we are not worried as a party.

“We are a united front, united in the pursuit of justice. There are no divisions in our ranks and as far our petition is concerned, we are focused and optimistic that justice will be done.

“It is a matter involving Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP and the APC. Governors are no party to it. This is what Nigerians should realize.”