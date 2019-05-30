The Catholic Archbishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has revealed what could be the solution to Biafra agitation, Concise News reports.

This online news medium gathered that the priest called on the Federal Government to dialogue with the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) instead of crushing them.

Addressing journalists in Awka, Anambra State, the cleric also faulted the proscription of IPOB while herdsmen go about without fear.

He said: “Inasmuch as I do not subscribe to the method adopted by IPOB and MASSOB, the fact remains that there is no smoke without fire. Some people are complaining.

“It is wise for the present administration to understudy the problem and proffer solution rather than crushing them.

“Dialogue is the only solution to better a situation that could lead to crisis. Why should someone say a group which don’t even have a gun or big sticks should be crushed while the herdsmen walk freely?

“I feel uncomfortable with this and as a responsible Nigerian, I advise the government to reconsider the decision, otherwise they will provide security to all of us.

“I need security too even though I know that the highest security is from God. We need society where men are disciplined and well treated with fear of God.

“You know criminals thrive around us because of no discipline. In a developed country like Europe and others, people are disciplined and they do things according to law.”