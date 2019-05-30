Biafra: IPOB Speaks On Sit-At-Home Order Compliance

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has commended people of the South-East for complying with its sit-at-home order.

The pro-Biafran group claimed that the adherence was proof that the group was in firm control of the South East.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and seen by Concise News, the group urged people of the South-East not to be intimidated as they observe the order.

The short statement reads: “Any lingering doubt that IPOB is in complete charge of the entire Biafraland has been dispelled by the level of high compliance with the sit-at-home directive issued by the leadership of our great movement. The early morning broadcast from our leader in Atlanta Georgia USA at 6 AM local time in Biafra set the tone for the day.

“Indications from all quarters points to total compliance across the board including Yenegoa Bayelsa State.

“We expected our people to comply but never did we anticipate this near perfect compliance. The respect and humility Biafrans demonstrated today is an indication that Biafra restoration is the singular most important issue in the lives of our people.

“If this level solidarity with the direction and philosophy of IPOB leadership is sustained in the coming months, the feared Fulanisation agenda of Aso Rock will be successfully repelled.

“We encourage our people to remain steadfast and not allow themselves to be intimidated into disrespecting our war heroes by venturing outside. Today is a truly historic day, our dead soldiers will be proud of us.”