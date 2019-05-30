Governor Samuel Ortom on Wednesday signed into law a bill for the establishment of Benue State Contributory Pensions Scheme (BSCPS) to address the challenge of payment of pensions and gratuities, Concise News reports.

The Governor also assented to the bill for a law to provide for the administration of Criminal Justice in the Courts of Benue State.

Also assented to by the Governor was a bill for a law to prohibit all forms of violence against persons in private and public life, provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and for purposes connected therewith.

Furthermore, the Governor assented to a bill for a law to make provision for a State Anthem using his victory song.

Signing the bills, Governor Ortom stated that his administration had taken it upon itself to domesticate laws that had a positive impact on the state and also enact those that would address challenges confronting the state.

According to him, “the Contributory Pension Scheme law will help to address the accumulation of pension arrears and boost the morale of those still in the service.

“I must, therefore, appreciate the Speaker and members of the State Assembly for the sacrifices they made to ensure the quick passage of the bills, they have indeed shown commitment to the struggle for a new and better Benue.”

Speaker of the House, Titus Uba while presenting the bills to the Governor for assent, said the Assembly had speedily passed the bills as part of activities to wind up the 8th legislature so that the 9th Assembly could start on a clean slate.