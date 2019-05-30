Fruits act as cleansers for your body, give you energy and supply a vast array of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote good health.

Eating them regularly benefits your body as they are natural sources of vitamins and minerals, which are essential for the proper functioning of the body.

Also, rich in dietary fiber, fruits help improve the functioning of the digestive tract, thereby reducing the chances of constipation and diverticulosis.

Similarly, fruit has been recognised as an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, and for their role in preventing vitamin C and vitamin A deficiencies. People who eat fruit as part of an overall healthy diet generally have a reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Fresh fruits are a great option for breakfast. Most fruits are sweet and ready for you to eat without cooking or preparing a recipe.

Health Benefits Of Fruits

The nutrients in fruit are vital for health and maintenance of the body. The potassium in fruit can reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Potassium may also reduce the risk of developing kidney stones and help to decrease bone loss as you age.

The protective benefits from vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in fruits can improve your health and quality of life. Their benefits span across many medical conditions.

Cardiovascular Health

Nutrients like magnesium, potassium, carotenoids, flavonoids, dietary fiber, vitamin A, C, E, and B6 are essential to combat factors that contribute to cardiovascular problems like atherosclerosis, stroke, or hypertension. The higher your average daily consumption of fruits and vegetables, the lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

You can obtain adequate amounts of the nutrients from berries, apple, apricot, cantaloupe, and berries. These sources regulate cholesterol levels in your body which is surely a threat to your cardiovascular health.

Helps Lower Blood Pressure

Minerals like potassium are necessary to control symptoms that contribute to high blood pressure levels. You can obtain plenty of potassium via consuming mango, apricots, apple, melons, plums, and pear. When your body gets adequate levels of the mineral, it functions to regulate irregular blood pressure levels due to its vasodilating properties.

Treats Indigestion

There could be various factors that contribute to indigestion. However, you can treat it simply via consuming fresh fruit. Skin of fruits like apple, apricot, pear, or strawberry is enriched with dietary fiber which is known to promote digestion in children and adults alike. Also these fruits work as a laxative to fight bowel irregularities. In addition, the anti-carcinogenic properties found in it prevent the occurrence of colon cancer.

For Kidney Stones

Fruits packed with vitamin C help dissolve kidney stones effectively without affecting your health. Plus, these fruits contain low sodium content which contributes to various kidney problems. However, we suggest consulting with your doctor when suffering from kidney problems and refrain from self-medication.

Fruits For Skin Nourishment

Regular consumption of fresh fruits provides vitamin C, E along with zinc and folate. These nutrients enhance the condition of your skin via rejuvenating damaged skin cells leaving it firm and smooth. This process is also essential to control the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and saggy skin. Moreover, apples provide malic acid a mild substance which promotes natural shine to your skin. If you want to achieve a flawless skin, start consuming fruits on a daily basis to get the desired results in no time.

Promotes Hair Growth

Do you know your body needs plenty of minerals to promote hair growth? Zinc, manganese, magnesium, and potassium function to strengthen your hair follicles prevent breakage and hair fall. You should incorporate avocado, banana, and melons into your diet to obtain mineral as natural sources like fruits do not contain adverse effects on your health.

Fruits Aids Blood Circulation

Fruit may also promote the healthy circulation of your blood, which also reduces risk of heart disease. Willett adds that citrus fruits, such as oranges and grapefruit, may be particularly beneficial at reducing your risk of heart disease.

Prevent Heart Disease

The vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in fruit may help keep your heart healthy so you can reduce your risk of problems as you get older. Walter Willett reports in his book “Eat, Drink and Be Healthy: The Harvard Medical School Guide to Eating Healthy” that individuals who eat five servings of fruits or vegetables are 15 percent less likely to have a heart attack.

Prevents Multi-Morbidity

Incorporating fruits enriched with vitamin C and E on a daily basis can help alleviate the condition effectively. These vitamins are antioxidants found in oranges and berries. Consuming antioxidants strengthens your immune system. And a strong immunity will ward off factors like oxidative stress saving you from chronic diseases.

Lower Cancer Risks

Studies have shown fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of some cancers. Vegetables such as bok choy, broccoli, and cabbage, and most fruit may add an additional layer of cancer-fighting protection. Research conducted by the Health Professionals Follow-up study infers that the lycopene found in tomatoes could help protect men against developing prostate cancer.

Reduce Diabetes Risk

Research shows that eating a lot of green leafy vegetables and fruit has been correlated with a reduced diabetes risk. It is worth a shot to adjust your diet accordingly, considering the numbers of people battling the disease. Furthermore, adding berries to your diet could also lower your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Promotes Bone Health

Just like calcium, your body needs vitamin K to ensure bone density. Not to mention, strong bones are less likely to be susceptible to issues such as fractures, rickets, and osteoporosis. Incorporating grapefruit, avocado, and apricot can become your next source to obtain plenty of vitamin K and to prevent the onset of debilitating bone disorders.

Other Benefits Of Fruits In The Body

Eating lots of fruit lowers the risk of developing disease

2. Fruit makes you strong

3. Water content in fruit makes your skin soft and well hydrated

4. All fruit has antioxidants which combats free radicals

5. Fruit is high in fiber, helping ward off fats and cholesterol from the body

6. Fruit is nutrient dense, and provide our bodies with vitamins and minerals

7. Fruit makes you glow

8. Fruit boosts brain power

Fruits Benefits Chart