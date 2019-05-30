The Super Eagles of Nigeria will set up a training camp in Asaba, the Delta State capital ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Concise News had reported that the three-time African champions are in Group B of the competition with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

The Vice President II of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Shehu Dikko revealed this on Thursday.

According to Dikko, Gernot Rohr’s boys will open up camp for the soccer fiesta on Sunday, June 2 in Asaba.

“Everything is set for the players to resume camping on the 2nd of June,” he told Brila FM.

“The players will play a friendly match against Zimbabwe before moving down to Alexandria in Egypt.

“All program has been finalized, the next thing now is for the lads to resume to camp.”