Outgoing Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode says he will not be attending the inauguration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu because the incoming governor deserves to be “the star of the day” without him.

“I have already formally handed over reigns of power in the state to the new governor in a most cordial and convivial ceremony at the State House yesterday,” Ambode said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, on Wednesday morning.

“The formal inauguration should have Mr Sanwo-Olu as the star of the day. I don’t think that glory should be shared with him by my presence.”

The governor, Concise News understands, said he was confident that with the prayers, cooperation and collective support of all Lagosians, the new government would excel.