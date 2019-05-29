Nigeria will need to avoid defeat when they face Ukraine in their last group fixture at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday.

Concise News understands that the Flying Eagles were bashed 2-0 by the US in their second group match in the competition on Monday.

They have won their first match, 4-0 demolition of Qatar, and must need a revival against the Europeans.

When Is Time For Nigeria Vs Ukraine Match At U-20 World Cup?

Thursday’s match will be played at 7: 30 pm (Nigeria/West Africa Time)

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Ukraine Match Live

The Nigeria Vs Ukraine match will be broadcast live on SuperSports.