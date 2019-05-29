nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria. flying eagles
Flying Eagles Send Children’s Day Message To All Nigerian Youngsters (Image Source: NFF Twitter)

Nigeria will need to avoid defeat when they face Ukraine in their last group fixture at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday.

Concise News understands that the Flying Eagles were bashed 2-0 by the US in their second group match in the competition on Monday.

They have won their first match, 4-0 demolition of Qatar, and must need a revival against the Europeans.

When Is Time For Nigeria Vs Ukraine Match At U-20 World Cup? 

Thursday’s match will be played at 7: 30 pm (Nigeria/West Africa Time)

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs Ukraine Match Live

The Nigeria Vs Ukraine match will be broadcast live on SuperSports.

