Chelsea have agreed on a deal to allow Eden Hazard to team up with Real Madrid for a fee believed to be £115million, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the Belgian, 28, has a year on his contract with the Blues and has made it clear that he wants to join Real Madrid.

He, was, however, convinced to stay back at the Bridge by manager Maurizio Sarri who said he will let him leave after one year if he wishes.

According to the Sun UK, club owner Roman Abramovich has now intervened, to ensure that Hazard gets his move to the Bernabeu.

This deal trumps the Spanish side’s record move for Gareth Bale after they paid £87m for the Welshman in 2013.

The London side will get £100m up front for Hazard, with another £15m in achievable add-ons.

He will earn around £400,000-a-week at the Bernabeu, which tops the £300,000-a-week offer he had on the table from Chelsea.