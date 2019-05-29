The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was ordered out of the parade ceremonies by the Commander, Guards Brigade, Brig. Gen Umar Musa, for breaching protocol during President’s inauguration at the Eagle Square on Wednesday.

Several dignitaries who had a vital role to play in the inauguration of the President had lined up along the red carpet leading to where the President took the oath of office.

The dignitaries include: The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas

Others lined up were the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who administered the oaths of allegiance and office to the President.

Lining up alongside the dignitaries, Oshiomhole had hoped to shake hands with the President when he passes through.

However, the commander of the Guards Brigade promptly asked Oshiomhole to leave the area and return to his seat as he was not allowed to stand along with other government officials.

Watch the video below: Video source: Dele Momodu on Twitter.