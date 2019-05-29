The Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, have appealed against the May 22, 2019 ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed its application seeking to stop the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Concise News earlier reported that the appellants had urged the tribunal to stop Buhari’s inauguration pending when their petition filed before the tribunal to challenge the election of the President was resolved.

In its notice of appeal filed before the Supreme Court on May 24, the appellants prayed for another order setting aside the ruling of a panel of the tribunal led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, which dismissed their application.

They also prayed the court for an order directing the Senate President or the Chief Justice of Nigeria to take over the reins of power pending the time all issues arising from the last election would be fully resolved.

The appellants claimed that the tribunal erred in law by striking out its motion without giving cognisance to relevant law cited.

Specifically, the appellants claimed that the tribunal failed to apply the extant provision of section 25 of the Electoral Act 2010, which according to them suspend any action until the questions about the validity of the said election are determined by the tribunal.

They stated, “The court is under an unwavering duty to obey and apply the expressed constitutional prohibitive and injunctive provision of section 1(2) of the 1999 constitutional to safeguard and uphold the sanctity of the constitution above any individual; or group interest under any guise.”