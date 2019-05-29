The candidates who were shortlisted for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment 2019 will take their aptitude test on Saturday, June 1.

Concise News had reported that the NNPC recruitment shortlist was released recently with the candidates expected to answer questions on general knowledge and skills.

How To Check NNPC Recruitment Aptitude Test Venue

To know your venue, there are two ways this can be done and they are listed as follows:

1. You will get an SMS from the NNPC starting from Tuesday, May 27th, 2019 that will contain the venue and time for your NNPC aptitude test.

2. All candidates can as well check out their aptitude test schedule from the NNPC recruitment portal here.

For an idea of what to expect in the NNPC recruitment aptitude test, kindly read up this post as earlier published on Concise News.