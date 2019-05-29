The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will on Saturday, June 1, conduct aptitude tests in its ongoing recruitment for 2019.

Concise News understands that the NNPC aptitude test will hold in different centres across the country for this year’s recruitment.

NNPC Recruitment 2019: Questions To Expect During Aptitude Test

So, what kind of questions should you expect during the NNPC recruitment test for 2019?

Based on the experiences of those who have undertaken the examination in the past, the kind of questions to expect during the NNPC recruitment are classed into two:

– General questions

– Skill-based questions

1. General Questions

This kind of questions is taken by every candidate not minding the field.

Normally, it is made up of verbal aptitude and quantitative aptitude.

a. Verbal includes Verbal Comprehension, Analogy, Sentence Sequencing, Sentence Completion, Antonyms: Words and opposite.

b. Quantitative includes the following: Word problems, Basic Arithmetic, Basic Mathematics

2. Skills Test Questions: This tests basic knowledge of the field you have applied to in NNPC.

And this includes the following: Finance; Social sciences questions: Economics, Humanities; Marketing; General Questions; Basic engineering questions General questions; Physics; General Engineering; Information technology questions; Medical sciences questions: General science (photosynthesis, elements, etc); General medical sciences.

NB: This post is by no mean the only thing you have to depend on. It was compiled by Jobberman (but edited here) based on the experiences of previous applicants for the NNPC recruitment.