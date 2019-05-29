Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.
1. Asset Declaration: Presidency Reveals What Buhari Declared Ahead Inauguration
President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms, with the presidency saying that “there are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad, and there are no new shares acquired.” Concise News reports that Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu confirmed that the President’s assets declaration forms have been submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
2. Fresh Crisis Rocks APC As Dep. Chairman Asks Oshiomhole To Resign
The National Deputy Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lawali Shuaibu, has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole. This is coming after the party lost Zamfara state to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the Supreme Court ruling nullifying the primaries that produced candidates of the party for the 2019 general election.
3. Opposition Party Urges Court To Stop Buhari’s Inauguration
The Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, have appealed against the May 22, 2019 ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which dismissed its application seeking to stop the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Concise News earlier reported that the appellants had urged the tribunal to stop Buhari’s inauguration pending when their petition filed before the tribunal to challenge the election of the President was resolved.
4. Inauguration: FRSC Deploys 2,000 Officials
Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, says it has deployed no fewer than 2,000 officials and special marshals for the presidential inauguration. Concise News understands that the Inauguration will be holding on Wednesday, May 29th.
5. What A Lot Of People Will Like To Do To Me After My Tenure – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to keep his assets declaration form safely as he believes that a lot of people would like to get back at him. Concise News understands that the Nigerian leader made this known after receiving his assets declaration form from the CCB ahead of his second term, which begins on Wednesday, May 29.
6. Imo House Of Assembly Speaker Acho Ihim Resigns, Duruji Takes Over
Lawman Duruji has emerged as Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly following the resignation of the embattled Acho Ihim on Tuesday. Concise News learned that Duruji, the lawmaker representing Ehime Mbano, defeated the acting Speaker, Chinedu Offor, in an election conducted between them.
7. What Afenifere Said About Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said that the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has the right to run for the presidency in 2023. Social media have been awash with rumours of former Lagos State plotting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
8. Peter Obi Attacks Amaechi Over 2023 Presidency Comments
Former Anambra state governor Peter Obi has said Nigeria’s minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is not in any position to speak for the people of the southeastern part of the country. Concise News reports that Obi, who ran as a vice-presidential candidate on the platform of PDP in the country’s last general election, was reacting to Amaechi’s remark that the Southeast, the region housing the Igbo, stood no chance of producing Nigeria’s next president in 2023.
9. MTN Listing: SEC Speaks On Inviting EFCC To Probe Telecom Firm
10. Under-20 World Cup: Nigerians Berate Flying Eagles For Display Against USA
Nigerians have criticised the Flying Eagles for their shambolic display in the loss to the USA at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland on Monday. Concise News reports that Paul Aigbogun’s boys succumbed 2-0 to the Americans in a Group D encounter and must avoid another defeat against table-toppers Ukraine in their last group match if they hope to proceed to the next round.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.