National Day Of Mourning: CSOs Demand Improved Security In Kogi, Nigerian States

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kogi state on Tuesday joined their counterparts nationwide to mark the National Day of Mourning to express solidarity and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians, Concise News reports.

The National Day of Mourning which premiered on May 28, 2018, is an initiative of “Enough is Enough” and coordinated in Kogi State by Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID).

Speaking on the occasion in Lokoja, the Executive Director of PIBCID, Mrs Gift Omoniwa said amongst the objectives of the day was to stir the conscience of the political class into developing the political will to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and to protect the commonwealth of the people through accountable governance.

She said the initiative was also designed to express solidarity with grieving communities across the country “as we acknowledge and accord dignity to every single Nigerian life that has been lost or disrupted due to violent crimes”.

Omoniwa pointed out that the country has had enough of killings and therefore used the occasion to call on the government and other stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens to rise to the occasion in addressing the situation without further delay.