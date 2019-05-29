Lagos beneficiaries of one of the Federal Government‘s social investment programmes, N-Power, have expressed their disappointment with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede‘s Live Facebook Chat (held on Monday) and called on volunteers to storm the inauguration ground of Babajide Sanwo-Olu today, Concise News reports.

In a statement sent to this online news platform by one of the N-Power Lagos Team Leaders who prefers not to be named, beneficiaries are charged to come out and make their ‘permanency’ intentions known on Wednesday.

Find the full announcement below:

We are where we are today because of our unrelenting demonstration in ensuring that the Government do the needful by ensuring N-Power stays in Lagos and this was unanimously achieved through our unwavering support for the program in the state.

Anxiety was the bone of contention yesterday (Monday) as Mr Afolabi having raised our hopes high eventually dashed that hope with empty facebook chat without any form of encouragement to further encouraged volunteers in continuing our diligent work in our Place of Primary Assignment.

Having understood Mr Afolabi’s position on the issue of “PERMANENCY” for us, we think we need to change our gear/strategy and move on with our plan to convince the incoming Governor that we are capable with huge resources provided for us by the Federal government in taking the education, health and Agro sector to the next level.

N-Power Lagos volunteers have been discharging their duty as expected and should be given opportunities to explore more areas in N-Health, Agriculture and educational sector of the state to bring the oriented result government has been aiming to achieve.

In line with the above, we want to use this medium to call on all Npower volunteers in the state to come out in our large number to support our own Amiable Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu at the inauguration ground TBS to further consolidate on the plan we have for the State Government. Only your cooperation can make this work.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square TBS

Date: Wednesday 29th May 2019.

Dress code: N-Power vest (or any form of white to make it colourful)

This is the time to show them the real strength of volunteers in the state as far as we are a concern and we believe this and many other moves we have made in the past will yield good result as we embark on the move.