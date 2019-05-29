The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos Chapter, on Wednesday, congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Hamzat as they assume office as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State respectively.

Concise News reports that in a statement signed by the Association’s Chairperson, Adeola Ekine, NAWOJ also rejoiced with the wives of the governor and his deputy, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.

“NAWOJ celebrates your emergence as the governor and deputy governor and pray that the almighty God grant you more success and committed service to the state.

“We rejoice in particular with Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as they step into the leadership role and begin to steer the ship of women folk in the state.

“We also felicitate with the good people of Lagos State as they welcome another administration,” Ekine said.

According to her, NAWOJ Lagos Chapter will partner with the state government to make positive impact by extensively projecting the state’s activities and programmes to the public.

She assured that the association would work with the new government to balance gender gap.

The chairperson, however, prayed that the tenure of Sanwo-Olu would witness giant strides in the desire to restructure and improve the state public service.