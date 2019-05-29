Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened that the Nigerian Army and Police will ‘pay dearly’ for their ‘persecution’ of the separatist group. Concise News reports that in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful on Monday, the controversial group reiterates its resolve to observe the May 30 sit-at-home order. IPOB warns that the arrest and intimidation of its members won’t stop the sit-at-home order or hinder the actualisation of the sovereign state of Biafra. The statement reads: “We the indomitable IPOB family worldwide wish to remind the Nigerian army, police and their collaborators within and without, that threats, lies, propaganda, misinformation, arrests, torture, illegal detention, a corrupt complicit judiciary only serve to strengthen our resolve to restore Biafra not diminish it. Read more here.

The Global Igbo Alliance (GIA) has urged the Igbo has to honour fallen Biafra heroes on May 30th, Concise News understands. This online news medium understands that the Igbo group noted this in a statement on Monday where it warned that the day should not be politicised by the Federal Government. “It is the responsibility of Ndi’Igbo not to betray our fallen heroes and heroines,” the statement noted. “To politicize this day is a calculated effort to score cheap political points through narratives that tend to undermine the millions of Igbo lives that were lost during the Nigerian/Biafran war.” Read more here.

Nigeria must give an “unreserved apology” to Ndigbo due to the Nigerian Civil War, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said. Concise News understands that Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted this on Tuesday on Twitter. According to him, the war was the “greatest act of black on black genocide on the African continent in history.” He said: “Nigeria must offer an unreserved apology to the Igbo people of the SE for the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder that was unleashed on them during the civil war. 3 million Biafran were slaughtered(1 million of them children) in the space of 3 years during that conflict.” Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today! More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this site! See you soon!