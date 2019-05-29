Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, May 29th, 2019.

Salvage Movement For A Better Kogi State has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to mop up illegal firearms that are allegedly in the hands of hoodlums before the November 16 governorship election in the state. Concise News understands that Governor Yahaya Bello of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation) Sani Lulu also of the APC and Omede Idris of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are some of the front runners in the race for the highest office in the Confluence State.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kogi state on Tuesday joined their counterparts nationwide to mark the National Day of Mourning to express solidarity and demand accountability for the security and welfare of all Nigerians, Concise News reports. The National Day of Mourning which premiered on May 28, 2018, is an initiative of "Enough is Enough" and coordinated in Kogi State by Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID). Speaking on the occasion in Lokoja, the Executive Director of PIBCID, Mrs Gift Omoniwa said amongst the objectives of the day was to stir the conscience of the political class into developing the political will to tackle the rising cases of insecurity and to protect the commonwealth of the people through accountable governance.

The organised Labour in Kogi State says it has suspended its planned street protest scheduled for today, 29th May 2019, over unpaid salaries, Concise News reports. Recall that, the workers had earlier threatened to embark on a street protest as they were being owed salaries ranging from six to 30 months. A statement on Tuesday night by the secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Owoeye Oladipupo, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Comrade, James Kolawole and their Joint Public Service Negotiating Council counterpart, Comrade Isah Abubakar said the decision to suspend the protest was reached after exhaustive deliberation by the leadership of the unions in Lokoja.

The Kogi State chapter of the Jama'atu Nasril Islam on Monday hosted the Christian community to Ramadan fast-breaking (Iftar) in a bid to promote unity and interreligious harmony in the state, Concise News reports. The event, which held at the mosque of the Federal University Lokoja, featured lectures on the need for unity and harmonious living among the two faiths. The state chairman of JNI, Ambassador Usman Bello, said the Annual Joint Iftar (Breakfast-Dinner) was meant for the leadership of the JNI and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to forge a common front of brotherhood for peace and harmonious coexistence.

