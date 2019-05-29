Benue State news, nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria
Benue State – Nigeria/TVC News

Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Benue: Supreme Court Acts On Abba Moro’s Challenger’s Plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a case brought before it by Joe Ojobo (against Abba Moro) over the outcome of the October 2018 senatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue South. Concise News reports that Justices of the apex court validated the nomination of Comrade Moro as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Benue South senatorial district. Honourable Ojobo had gone to the court to challenge the declaration of Comrade Moro, winner of the primary election. Read more here.

Nigerian Army Reveals Number Of Bandits Killed In Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Troops of  Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have killed over 140 bandits as well as mopping up 178 assorted weapons and 3,569 ammunition, Concise News reports. This was disclosed by the force commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini on Monday while reviewing the activities of OPWS in the last one year. General Yekini said that the troops arrested 171 militia elements among whom were armed herdsmen and criminals linked to Gana. He added that within the period under review, 250,000 IDPs have returned home, stating that 38 militia camps were destroyed across the three states. Read more here.

Mother Of Benue House Of Assembly Member Kidnapped

Benue State House of Assembly member, Terkaa Ucha’s mother has been kidnapped, Concise News gathered. The Police Command in Benue confirmed that Mrs Grace Ucha who is the mother of Legislator has been missing. According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ms Catherine Anene, the incident was reported on Tuesday. “We got the report on Tuesday and have started investigating the matter,” Anene said in Makurdi.” Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.

