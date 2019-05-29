Good day, and welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 on Concise News.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a case brought before it by Joe Ojobo (against Abba Moro) over the outcome of the October 2018 senatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue South. Concise News reports that Justices of the apex court validated the nomination of Comrade Moro as the authentic candidate of the PDP for the Benue South senatorial district. Honourable Ojobo had gone to the court to challenge the declaration of Comrade Moro, winner of the primary election. Read more here.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have killed over 140 bandits as well as mopping up 178 assorted weapons and 3,569 ammunition, Concise News reports. This was disclosed by the force commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini on Monday while reviewing the activities of OPWS in the last one year. General Yekini said that the troops arrested 171 militia elements among whom were armed herdsmen and criminals linked to Gana. He added that within the period under review, 250,000 IDPs have returned home, stating that 38 militia camps were destroyed across the three states. Read more here.

Benue State House of Assembly member, Terkaa Ucha’s mother has been kidnapped, Concise News gathered. The Police Command in Benue confirmed that Mrs Grace Ucha who is the mother of Legislator has been missing. According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ms Catherine Anene, the incident was reported on Tuesday. “We got the report on Tuesday and have started investigating the matter,” Anene said in Makurdi.” Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the round-up of the latest Benue State online news headlines.