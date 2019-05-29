Kogi: Organised Labour Shelves Planned Protest

The organised Labour in Kogi State says it has suspended its planned street protest scheduled for today, 29th May 2019, over unpaid salaries, Concise News reports.

Recall that, the workers had earlier threatened to embark on a street protest as they were being owed salaries ranging from six to 30 months.

A statement on Tuesday night by the secretaries of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Owoeye Oladipupo, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Comrade, James Kolawole and their Joint Public Service Negotiating Council counterpart, Comrade Isah Abubakar said the decision to suspend the protest was reached after exhaustive deliberation by the leadership of the unions in Lokoja.

They said the ongoing payment of December 2018 salary and planned uploading of January 2019 salary by the Kogi State Government was the reason for the suspension of the action.

However, the organized Labour said the suspension was to give the government ample opportunity to do the needful by offsetting all outstanding salaries.

The statement pointed out that “The leadership is watching with keen interest on what government would do on the issue of percentage salaries paid to teachers and staff of Local Government Councils. Workers would no longer accept ridiculous percentage salary at that level”.

Hence, the Organized Labour urged workers and pensioners to be law abiding, patient and await further directive on the next line of action from the leadership.