Kogi: Nigerian Muslim Community Harps On Harmonious Living With Christians

The Kogi State chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam on Monday hosted the Christian community to Ramadan fast-breaking (Iftar) in a bid to promote unity and interreligious harmony in the state, Concise News reports.

The event, which held at the mosque of the Federal University Lokoja, featured lectures on the need for unity and harmonious living among the two faiths.

The state chairman of JNI, Ambassador Usman Bello, said the Annual Joint Iftar (Breakfast-Dinner) was meant for the leadership of the JNI and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to forge a common front of brotherhood for peace and harmonious coexistence.

CAN Chairman in the state, Bishop John Ibenu, commended the JNI for the initiative, urging all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of unity and peaceful co-existence irrespective of religious affiliation.