Kogi News: Perm Secs Throw Weight Behind Yahaya Bello

Forum of Permanent Secretaries in Kogi state has described Governor Yahaya Bello’s civil service reform as progressive saying the governor deserves support to enable him to consolidate on his numerous achievements, Concise News reports.

Chairman of the forum, Jibrin Okeme, who states this shortly after the forum’s meeting said the civil service reforms have positively repositioned the state for better efficiency and performance.

He notes that promotion in the civil service has been quarantined from tribalism and inefficiency, assuring the governor of their maximum support in moving the state forward.

“As challenging as the reforms may be, the gains inherent cannot be quantified. The state’s benefit outlives the pains.

“We are in the same boat with Governor Bello. Wherever he goes we will go with him” he says.

Also, the forum passed a vote of confidence on the Special Adviser, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, “for holding his head high in piloting the affairs of the Ministry.”

It says with the surgical operation carried out in the civil service, the service is now operating at its optimum.