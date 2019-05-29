Salvage Movement For A Better Kogi State has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to mop up illegal firearms that are allegedly in the hands of hoodlums before the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Concise News understands that Governor Yahaya Bello of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (now Nigeria Football Federation) Sani Lulu also of the APC and Omede Idris of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are some of the front runners in the race for the highest office in the Confluence State.

“The numbers of arms and ammunition in the hands of inappropriate persons in the state was appallingly worrisome and dangerous to all peace loving people in the state,” the group said in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

The statement said the influx of illegal arms into the state particularly during the last general election has made the state a high risk zone to live or do business.