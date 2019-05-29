Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) application for the recount of votes of March 9 governorship election won by All Progressive Congress (APC) has been struck out on Tuesday by Kaduna State election petition tribunal.

Candidate of the party Hon. Mohammed Isa Ashiru lost the election and decided to challenge the victory of Nasir El-Rufai of APC at the tribunal.

Concise News reported that the PDP candidate had earlier applied for the recount of ballot in some polling units and wards of Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Makarfi, Kudan, Kubau, Soba and Ikara local government areas won by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the concluded election.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ibrahim M. Bako, noted that the court did not have the power to grant the application for the recount of ballot papers.

This was even as the tribunal fixed June 15, 2019, for continuation of hearing of the case.

However, speaking to journalists after the court ruling, counsel to Ashiru, Elesha Kurah (SAN), said the legal team would study the ruling and take necessary action.