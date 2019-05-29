Former Anambra state governor Peter Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 29 state governors sworn in on Wednesday to increase the tempo of development in Nigeria.

Concise News gathered that the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election urged the newly sworn in chief executives to hit the ground running to accelerate activities that would position the nation on a path of growth.

“Do not allow the ecstasies of your elevation to becloud your sense of purpose,” he said in a statement.

“How you start will define how you will continue and probably end.

“You are embarking on a serious journey. Our country is today negative in all indices of development.

“Our power sector, security, health sector are crying for regeneration.

“Today, the unemployment rate in the country is alarming.

“It is regrettable that our electoral processes are still a far cry to what it ought to be and urgent attention is needed to pull the country from the brinks.”

Pledging his support in any way he can, Obi urged them to remain close to the people by always identifying with their sufferings and needs.