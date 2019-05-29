Inauguration: New Gombe Governor Talks Tough, Says It Won't Be Business As Usual

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and Manassah Daniel Jatau, were on Wednesday sworn in as Governor and Deputy Governor of Gombe State at 11:02 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. respectively by Justice Heman Akila.

Governor Inuwa in his inauguration speech thanked those who made the victory of party possible.

He said, “I’m immensely grateful. I’m grateful to the people of Gombe state.

“I salute their resolve to cast their votes and also (willingness) wait to see that it counted. I’m gratified by the support of fellow governorship aspirants in our party and other party candidates. I’m glad at the neutrality of our traditional rulers. The resolve of our women and youths who resisted overwhelming intimidation.

“Gombe is blessed with enormous resources, it is unfortunate that our people are battling with a lack of potable water, irregular power supply. The transition committee revealed the debt profile of the state, lack of maternal and childcare, high number of out-of-school children.

“We have resolved to formulate policies aimed at creating jobs. It is not going to be business as usual. We shall provide an enabling environment. We will increase the water supply. We will explore Balanga Dam. The water board is directed to supply water to Gombe metropolis and environs daily.

“We are passionate about addressing issues facing them, we shall review our security architecture. We shall work closely with security agencies.

“I hereby direct Local Government secretaries to take charge. Any contract entered from 10th of March are hereby suspended. I call on our people to be ready to make sacrifices,” he stated.

The inauguration ceremony held at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe state.

It had in attendance heads of government agencies and members of Gombe traditional rulers council, members of All Progressives Congress, invited guests and members of the diplomatic corps.

The immediate past governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo was absent at the event