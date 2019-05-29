A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for not giving a speech after he was sworn in on Wednesday.

Buhari defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win a second term in office.

Concise News reported that Buhari did not give his acceptance speech after his inauguration in Abuja.

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode in a tweet described Buhari as a “thief” who so ashamed to give an acceptance speech.

He also commended former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan for not attending the event.

“The thief was so ashamed of himself that he could not even muster the courage to say “thank you” or offer a speech after being “sworn in,”” he tweeted.

“Instead, he put his tail between his legs and crawled back to hide in his Villa- fortress without saying a word to anyone. Shame on him!”