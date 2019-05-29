Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Concise News observed that the nation’s acting Chief Justice, Justice Mohammed Tanko, administered the oath of office to the President at 10:42 am.

Buhari was sworn in shortly after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had taken his oath of office.

The Nigerian leader swore that as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria he would discharge his duties to the best of his ability, faithfully and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the law, and always in the interest of the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Buhari also swore that he would preserve the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that he would not allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct or official decisions.