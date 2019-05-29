The immediate past Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha has described himself as a lover of peace, Concise News reports.

Okorocha said this on Wednesday during his handover as the leader of Imo State to Emeka Ihedioha.

Ihedioha won the 2019 governorship election in held earlier this year after defeating Okorocha’s son-in-law Uche Nwosu and others.

However, while speaking during the handover event, Okorocha noted that since he took over as the leader of the State, he has never fought with anyone.

He said he has done well for Imo State and urged the incoming government to surpass his feats in office.

“I am a lover of peace. As I walk out of this government house today, let nobody fight me and I will fight nobody,” he said.