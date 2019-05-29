Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Represetatives Emeka Ihedioha has been sworn in as the sixth executive governor of Imo State.

He was sworn in before a huge crowd at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi.

Ihedioha was sworn in at 11:01am, four minutes after his Deputy, Gerald Irona, took his oath of office and allegiance.

Ihedioha was elected as governor of the South Eastern state on March 9, 2019, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, succeeding Rochas Okorocha who served for two terms.