'I Wasn't On Board', Obasanjo Rubbishes Surviving Plane Crash Reports

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to reports of him surviving what could have been a plane crash in Lagos on Wednesday.

Concise News gathered that Obasanjo declared he was not on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that encountered bad weather while landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Obasanjo, while making the clarification through his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he didn’t travel, let alone board the flight.

Akinyemi said Obasanjo had been in his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State.