Full List Of 29 Governors To Take Oath Of Office Today With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, 29 governors and their deputies will on Wednesday, May 29, take their oaths of office, Concise News reports.

While the Nigerian leader and Osinbajo would be sworn in at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital, for a second term, governors-elect would be sworn in in the capitals of their respective states.

Concise News understands that 12 governors would be taking the oath of office for the first time, while 17 others would be taking it for a second time.

Out of the over 90 political parties that took part in Nigeria’s 2019 general election, only APC and PDP produced governors.

The PDP is in control of 15 states, while the APC is calling the shots in 14.

The first term governors include Umaru Fintiri (PDP, Adamawa), Prof. Babagana Zulum (APC, Borno), Bala Mohammed (PDP, Bauchi), Inuwa Yahaya (APC, Gombe), Emeka Ihedioha (PDP, Imo), Babajide Sanwo-Olu APC, Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (APC, Ogun), Seyi Makinde (PDP, Oyo), Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman (APC, Kwara), Engr. Abdullahi Sule (APC, Nasarawa), Mai-Mala Buni (APC, Yobe) and Bello Mutawalle (PDP, Zamfara).

Returning governors who would be sworn in today include Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP, Abia), David Umahi (PDP, Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (PDP, Enugu), Udom Emmanuel (PDP, Akwa Ibom), Ben Ayade (PDP, Cross River), Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP, Delta), Nyesom Wike (PDP, Rivers), Samuel Ortom (PDP, Benue), Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau), Abubakar Bello (APC, Niger), Darius Ishaku (PDP, Taraba), Nasir el-Rufai (APC, Kaduna), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC, Kano), Aminu Masari (APC, Katsina), Abubakar Bagudu (APC, Kebbi), Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (APC, Jigawa) and Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto).