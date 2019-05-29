An NGO, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, has called for an urgent implementation of the resolutions made at the recent 72nd World Health Assembly (WHA).

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the assembly took place between May 20 and May 28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Its founder, Mrs Toyin Saraki, made the call in a statement made available to NAN on Wednesday in Lagos.

“We live in a critical period for global health outcomes, during which it is imperative that we make critical interventions on global, regional and national levels.

” This is necessary if we are to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and leave no one behind.

“My interventions at the WHA this year, therefore, focused on the key areas in which we must make significant progress.

“I am delighted at the commitments made and resolutions passed.

“This is, particularly, regarding investment in strong primary healthcare systems and the implementation of World Health Organisation (WHO)) guidelines on community health workers.”

Saraki also commended the launch of the report “Strengthening quality midwifery education for Universal Health Coverage 2030: A transformative approach to improving quality of care.’’

She said that the report was produced by ICM, alongside WHO, United Nations’ Populations Fund and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The founder of the foundation said that the report highlighted that women and newborns were the most vulnerable in humanitarian and fragile settings.

She said the report stated that quality midwifery education would safe lives, stressing the needs to prepare all midwives to be able to respond to emergency health situations.

“As we look to the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on UHC in September, I call on all governments to urgently implement the WHO resolutions.

“They should also Thanksensure that this WHA is a game changer for global public health outcomes.” she said.