Female Justice Set To Replace Bulkachuwa At Presidential Election Tribunal

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), has hinted at replacing herself at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal with another female judge.

Justice Bulkachuwa dropped the hint on Wednesday shortly after having to step down as the head of the tribunal.

Concise News recalls that Buafterlkachuwa had recused herself from the panel the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had asked her to step down over her husband’s position as a senator-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed the application of the PDP and Atiku claiming it failed to prove any bias on the side of the President of the Appeal Court and against Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution which prohibited gender discrimination.

However, Justice Bulkachuwa opted to withdraw from the panel for “personal reasons”.

Speaking after stepping down, Bulkachuwa joked that she hoped the parties would not accuse the next female judge of “bias”.

It was gathered that the second most senior judge, Justice Monica Dongban-Menssem of the Enugu Division of the court may resume on the panel.

The next most senior female judge is Justice Morenike Ogunwumiju of Benin Division.

It was also gathered that there are no plans to reconstitute the panel which has Justices Abdu Aboki, Peter Ige, Samuel Oseji and Joseph Ikyegh as members.