Outgoing Arsenal star, Aaron Ramsey, has urged his teammates to claim the Europa League crown against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Ramsey will not be part of the match following an injury he suffered in the team’s quarter-final clash with Napoli.

He is also set to join Juventus at the end of the season but has wished the Gunners the best in the tie with the Blues in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“Just want to say boys all the best. We’ve done unbelievably to get to the final,” Ramsey said in a video on Arsenal’s Twitter page.

“Let’s just make sure we finish the job now and walk off that pitch with the trophy. “Fight for each other, give it absolutely everything and I’m sure we will.

“I’ll see you in Baku boys all the best, come on!”

He may not be able to play tonight, but @AaronRamsey is flying into Baku ahead of tonight's final to support the lads Here's Aaron's video message to the squad ahead of the final… 🏆 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/pxWKgU6rtY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2019

The kick-off time for the match is 8 pm Nigeria/West Africa Time.