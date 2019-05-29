Chelsea gaffer Maurizio Sarri stormed out of the Blues training session on Tuesday following a spat between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain, Concise News reports.

The incident came on the eve of the team’s Europa League final clash with Arsenal on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Already, this news medium had reported that it will be a miracle for Blues star N’Golo Kante to feature in the clash following a knee injury.

Luiz and Sarri had exchanged words during the training with Sarri flinging his cap while storming out of the field in an I-can’t-take-it-again manner.

However, Chelsea said Sarri’s reaction was “not related to any of his players” and noted that the Italian was unhappy “due to not being able to practise set-plays” during training.

Watch Sarri’s reaction in the video below: