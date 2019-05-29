Europa League Final: How To Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal For Free

English Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea go head-to-head on Wednesday in the final of this year’s Uefa Europa League in Baku hoping to end the season with a trophy.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, having won this trophy three times previously with Sevilla, will be looking to win his fourth Europa League title to qualify the Gunners for next season’s Champions League – Europe’s premier club competition.

On the other hand, the Blues will be looking for their third European trophy in seven years and Maurizio Sarri’s first as a manager.

Also, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard could be playing his last game for the club tonight in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea for free

Concise News understands that the final will be shown FREE for all football fans, even if you do not have a BT Sport package.

All you need do is simply stream the game from their YouTube channel.

Kick-off time

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time in Baku, Azerbaijan.