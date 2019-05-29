Europa League Final 2019: Check Out Chelsea vs Arsenal Official Line-ups
Image courtesy Getty

Chelsea and Arsenal reignite their rivalry, not in the Premier League, but in the 2019 Uefa Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Maurizio Sarri, who has not won a trophy during his managerial career, is just one match away from ending a chaotic season with tangible success.

For Arsenal, finishing fifth in the table means victory in Baku is a must for Champions League football next season.

Thankfully for Gunners fans, Unai Emery is a Europa League specialist having won the trophy with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Concise News brings you the Chelsea vs Arsenal official line-ups for 2019 Europa League Final

Chelsea Line-up

Arsenal Line-up

