Chelsea and Arsenal reignite their rivalry, not in the Premier League, but in the 2019 Uefa Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Maurizio Sarri, who has not won a trophy during his managerial career, is just one match away from ending a chaotic season with tangible success.

For Arsenal, finishing fifth in the table means victory in Baku is a must for Champions League football next season.

Thankfully for Gunners fans, Unai Emery is a Europa League specialist having won the trophy with Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Concise News brings you the Chelsea vs Arsenal official line-ups for 2019 Europa League Final

Chelsea Line-up

Arsenal Line-up