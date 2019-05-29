Arsenal and Chelsea will square off in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday seeking to win their only crown of the season.

Concise News had reported that the Blues and Gunners, both from London, will have the clash in Baku, Azerbaijan.

On Tuesday, there was a bust-up in the Chelsea training ground as David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain exchanged words during training.

Manager Maurizio Sarri had stormed out of the field in anger over the incident.

Interestingly, Arsenal are chasing a Champions League after missing out in the Premier League top four while Maurizio Sarri is aiming for his first piece of silverware as a manager.

Team News: Arsenal Vs Chelsea

Chelsea have had a fair share of injury worries in the leadup to the clash with Unai Emery’s charges.

Already, midfield enforcer N’golo Kante will miss the clash and could be out for over four months with a knee injury.

Also, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is unavailable after rupturing his Achilles in a friendly against the New England Revolution even though he travelled with the team.

For Arsenal, there are no injury fears ahead of the tie except that the Gunners will play without Henrikh Mkhitaryan who did not go with the squad for safety reasons.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea Possible Line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa, Alonso, Luiz, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro, Giroud.

Arsenal: Cech, Kolasinac, Monreal, Koscielny, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

What time is Arsenal Vs Chelsea Match?

The game will kick-off at 8 pm (Nigeria/West African Time)