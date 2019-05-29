EFCC: Zamfara SSG’s Brother Arrested With N60m Cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a suspect alleged to be a brother to the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi with N60million cash.

Concise News understands that the suspect, Murtala Muhammad, was also in possession of a Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle and one single barrel gun; one locally made Revolver Pistol.

His arrest at a housing estate was said to have followed a tip-off.

According to a statement by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, the N60million was stacked in four bags with each bag containing N15million.

The statement said: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Sokoto zonal office yesterday arrested one suspected politician with N60million cash, following intelligent report of his suspicious money laundering activities.

“The suspect Murtala Muhammad who is alleged to be a brother to Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, was arrested at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, Off By-pass Road, Gusau, Zamfara State, by the operatives of the commission.

“Items recovered from him at the point of arrest include: one Black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeep with registration number DKA 67 PX Kaduna loaded with 4 bags of Ghana Must go containing N1,000 note of N15million each, totaling N60million; one single barrel gun; one locally made Revolver Pistol, 25 rounds of cartridges and 12 rounds of 12.9mm live ammunitions.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.