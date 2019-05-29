The US Police has disclosed that Chris Attoh is now a suspect in his wife’s murder a few days after a sketch of the suspect who shot Bettie Jennifer dead was released.

George Matthews, a spokesman for the US police agency in Washington, D.C. who confirmed that Chris Attoh is now a suspect in his wife’s murder, said they are now investigating the actor’s tweet which came up few minutes before the murder of his wife.

“That’s all part of the investigation. As far as I know, [Attoh is] fully cooperating,” said George Matthews according to a report by Ghanaweb.

“This happened in broad daylight, in front of multiple witnesses, right in front of an office complex. Around 5 p.m. Friday, Jenifer walked out of the office building and headed to her car. She saw a man with a gun and started running.

“She was chased by the suspect who fired multiple shots at the victim striking her twice, once fatally in the head,” said Mathews.

“Investigators are casting a wide net to try to find the suspect. The man is described as a black male, thin build, bearing a black, sleeveless top. He got into a blue vehicle and took off after killing Jenifer. Nowadays, you always want to look at social media,” Mathews concluded.