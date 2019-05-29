Buhari's Inauguration: Live Update From Concise Monitoring Room

Welcome to Concise News monitoring of the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, for their second term in office.

09:00 Dignitaries including members of the Diplomatic Corps have started arriving at the Eagle Square for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

09:05 As expected, there is watertight security around the venue of the inauguration.

09:20 Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Gowon, other dignitaries arrive for Buhari’s inauguration.

09:56: The stage at the Eagle Square where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will take the oath of office.

10:00 Also arriving at the Eagle Square are Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing; and Rotimi Amaechi, his colleague in charge of Transportation.

10:05 Some of the expected dignitaries are seated at the Eagle Square including Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN); Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House Representative.

10:10 Incoming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrives Eagle Square for the inauguration.

10:15 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakub Dogara, Acting CJN Tanko Mohammad await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

10:30 MAN OF THE DAY President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the Eagle Square where he will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s president for another four years.

10:35 President Muhammadu Buhari takes center stage.

10:36 The national anthem has just been said, followed by opening prayers.

10:40 President Muhammadu Buhari takes oath of office as Nigeria’s president for a second term.