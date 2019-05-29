Buhari's Inauguration: Live Update From Concise Monitoring Room

Welcome to Concise News monitoring of the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, for their second term in office.

Advertise With Us

The swearing-in, which will take place at the Eagle Square Abuja, will have in attendance other Presidents, ex-Presidents and Heads of State.

Concise News will bring you the latest reports of happenings during the inauguration.

Ensure you refresh the page for more updates on the swearing-in of Buhari and Osinbajo.

08:45: Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the May 29 inauguration.

09:00 Dignitaries including members of the Diplomatic Corps have started arriving at the Eagle Square for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

09:05 As expected, there is watertight security around the venue of the inauguration.

09:20 Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Gowon, other dignitaries arrive for Buhari’s inauguration.

09:56: The stage at the Eagle Square where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will take the oath of office.

10:00 Also arriving at the Eagle Square are Raji Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing; and Rotimi Amaechi, his colleague in charge of Transportation.

10:05 Some of the expected dignitaries are seated at the Eagle Square including Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN); Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House Representative.

10:10 Incoming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrives Eagle Square for the inauguration.

10:15 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakub Dogara, Acting CJN Tanko Mohammad await the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari.

10:30 MAN OF THE DAY President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the Eagle Square where he will be inaugurated as Nigeria’s president for another four years.

10:35 President Muhammadu Buhari takes center stage.

10:36 The national anthem has just been said, followed by opening prayers.

10:40 President Muhammadu Buhari takes oath of office as Nigeria’s president for a second term.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR