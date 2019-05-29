President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday took oath of office for his second term as Nigeria‘s president in a ceremony at the Eagle Square in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Mohammed Tanko, administered the oath of office to the President at 10:42 am, shortly after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took his oath of office.

The President, however, skipped what has been a tradition in all inaugurations so far as he failed to deliver any speech after taking his oath.

The swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday was witnessed by members of the first families including the wives of the President Buhari and Osinbajo, Aisha and Dolapo respectively, were among prominent Nigerians, diplomats, presidents, top government officials and politicians at the ceremony.