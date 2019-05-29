Asset Declaration: Presidency Reveals What Buhari Declared

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted his assets declaration forms, with the presidency saying that “there are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad, and there are no new shares acquired.”

Concise News reports that Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu confirmed that the President’s assets declaration forms have been submitted to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“The duly completed forms were submitted to the Chairman of the CCB, Professor Mohammed Isa, on behalf of the President by Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Household and Domestic Affairs,” Shehu said in a statement.

It added, “The forms, as signed by the President, and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad, and there are no new shares acquired.”

Buhari had on Monday asked the CCB to keep his assets declaration form safely as he believes that a lot of people would like to get back at him.